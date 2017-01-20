Toggle navigation
B95 - Fresno's Hip Hop and Hits
B95 - Fresno's Hip Hop and Hits
On-Air
The Juice Crew
CK
Carmen
Jizzo
Mo
Dayana Jiselle
The Prophet
Homegrown Show
B95 All Star DJ's
View Full Schedule
Music
Listen on iHeartRadio
Just Played
Music Survey
Media
High School Holla
The Daily Juice On Demand
Photos
Connect
Events Calendar
iHeartMedia Communities
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Media Kit
Advertise
Job Opportunities
Contests
Atom Tickets Free Movie Friday!
Win tickets to see R. Kelly at the Selland Arena on Feb 19th!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Lunchtime hookup from Port Of Subs for you and your crew!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
JANUARY 28th: Jizzo's Birthday Celebration At Club Imperio!
Celebs and their Animal Doppelgangers
WIN: Tickets To See R. Kelly Live At Selland Arena!
38 Musicians With Donald Trump's Hair
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
FREE EVENT: Register Now For Our Girls World Expo On March 5th!
WIN: Lunch For You And Your Co-workers!
SUPER BOWL 51: Get Full Coverage On Our Sister Station Fox Sports AM1340!
WAKE UP! Listen to the Juice Crew weekday mornings 5:30-10am!
Win: Movie Tickets From ATOM Tickets!
previous
next
On-Air Now
6pm - 12am
VIDEO: Drug Testing Welfare Recipients Is A Popular New Policy
Tesla Owner Stranded in Desert, and Not for Lack of Charge
Massive Skittles Spill Creates Candy-Coated Highway
Women's Marches Around the World (PHOTOS)
LIVE STREAM: Women's March on Washington
Powerful Speech by America Ferrera : Women's March (VIDEO)
Jim Carrey Explains Why He’s Moving to Clovis, California
PHOTOS: The Best Moments From Inauguration Day
Beyonce "Slow Love"
I always need help with makeup!
Cuba Gooding Jr. Files for Divorce
Janelle Monae, Maxwell & More To Perform At Women's March On Inauguration...
x
See Full Playlist
B95
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from B95 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.