Toggle navigation
B95 - Fresno's Hip Hop and Hits
B95 - Fresno's Hip Hop and Hits
On-Air
CK and Carmen - The Juice Crew
CK
Carmen
Jizzo
Mo
Dayana Jiselle
The Prophet
Homegrown Show
B95 All Star DJ's
View Full Schedule
Music
Listen on iHeartRadio
Just Played
Music Survey
Media
High School Holla
The Daily Juice On Demand
Photos
Connect
Events Calendar
iHeartMedia Communities
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Media Kit
Advertise
Job Opportunities
Contests
Atom Tickets Free Movie Friday!
WIn tickets to see Pepe Aguilar at the Save Mart Center
Daniel's Jewelers Valentine's Day
Win the #iHeartAwards 24k VIP experience with Bruno Mars!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
JOIN US: Escape the Big Game With Our All Star Lineup Of Guys Out Of Uniform
Kehlani Talks Debut Album 'SWEETSEXYSAVAGE'
SUPER BOWL 51: Get Full Coverage On Our Sister Station Fox Sports AM1340!
72 of the Most Influential Black Musicians
Submit A Pic Of You And Your Boo To Win A Daniel's Jewelers Diamond Wedding Trio Ring Set!
Get Everything You Need To Know About Super Bowl LI!
FREE EVENT: Register Now For Our Girls World Expo On March 5th!
WIN: Lunch For You And Your Co-workers!
WIN: Tickets To See R. Kelly Live At Selland Arena!
WAKE UP! Listen to the CK and Carmen "The Juice Crew" Mornings 5:30-10am!
Win: Movie Tickets From ATOM Tickets!
previous
next
On-Air Now
1pm - 5pm
Best and Worst Super Bowl Halftime Shows
Super Bowl Weekend: Stars Hit H-Town
Taylor Swift Says Pre-Super Bowl Gig May Be Her Only Show In 2017 (VIDEOS)
Man's 140-Pound Tumor Likely Started as Ingrown Hair
So Who's Going to Win the Super Bowl?
Big Sean Flexing on a Freestyle
NEW VIDEO Mariah Carey ft YG!!
Top 6 Super Bowl halftime performances
15 Facts You Didn't Know About Houston
VIDEO: CK and Carmen getting ready to CRASH a Super Bowl...Time to deliver...
Meek Mill Confirms Whether Or Not He Robbed Nicki Minaj's House (VIDEO)
George H.W. Bush To Flip Coin Before Super Bowl LI
x
See Full Playlist
B95
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from B95 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.